Morning news brief

WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue. WQPR will experience outages while antenna crews are installing new equipment on the shared antenna tower. Thank you for your patience
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.