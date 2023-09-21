Digital Media Center
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

This Republican congressman is fighting to avoid a government shutdown

By Erika Ryan,
Sarah HandelMary Louise Kelly
Published September 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., about his efforts to avoid a possible government shutdown at the end of September.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Politics & Government NPR National News
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Sarah Handel
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
