Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race

By Sarah McCammon
Published October 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT

Today Former Vice President Mike Pence became the most high-profile Republican candidate to drop out of the race for 2024 Republican nomination.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
