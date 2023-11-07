2023 Results: Key Kentucky elections

Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is squaring off against Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains very popular among voters in this ruby red state.

Cameron is intent on making the contest a proxy for national political battles.

The election will be a significant test of how much President Biden's popularity will matter in statewide contests.

Find the results below.

