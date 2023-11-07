Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

2023 Results: Key Virginia elections

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST

Virginia voters are weighing in on whether they want to keep divided state government.

If Republicans retain control of the House and flip the Senate, they'll gain full control of the state government for the first time since 2013. That would clear the way for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enact some of his agenda items that were previously blocked by state Senate Democrats.

Find the results below.

Key House of Delegates races

Key state senate races

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Politics & Government NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate