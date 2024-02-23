Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are South Carolina's 2024 Republican presidential primary results

By Washington desk
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:02 PM CST
NPR

Voting concludes Saturday in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary election, three weeks after President Biden won the state's Democratic primary.

Former President Donald Trump is polling far ahead of former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley — who's also a former South Carolina governor — in her home state, which is hosting the "first in the South" Republican primary.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
Politics & Government NPR News
Washington desk
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate