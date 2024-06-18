Florida's abortion ban is giving Democrats in the swing state a rare opportunity

DON GONYEA, HOST:

In the year 2000, the presidential election in Florida was as close as it could be.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: The election hangs on a few hundred votes in Florida, where there will be a recount.

Strategizing came down to one state, Florida.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Did you say there's a word for the little piece of paper if it's still hanging on to the back of the ballot?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes. It's called a chad. C-H-A...

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: That's a chad, yes.

GONYEA: I would know. I was there.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

GONYEA: I can see one of the members, right now, holding a ballot up to the light to see if maybe there's light coming through that would indicate that somebody did, indeed try to punch this particular hole.

But a lot has changed since then, and this purple state has become decidedly more red in the past few statewide elections. This year, though, Democrats see opportunity in Florida. So I spent some time in a key part of the state to see if Democrats can still compete there.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Have you signed in?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: OK. We'll have you sign in.

GONYEA: It was a muggy Tuesday night when a group of Democratic voters gathered in a library in Pinellas County. They're focused on the nuts and bolts of elections - things like canvassing and voter registration - things that can make a difference in this closely divided swing county on the Gulf Coast.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: So if you need to learn how to do the phone banking, I can teach you there. I can teach you on Zoom.

GONYEA: One attendee was Sandra Gerrish. The 53-year-old teacher says she got involved after a six-week abortion ban went into effect in Florida last month.

SANDRA GERRISH: The attack on women's rights is really frightening. It should be between a woman and her doctor making that decision.

GONYEA: Democrats are hoping the issue spurs other voters to action, too. To that end, there's a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that would, if passed, enshrine the right to an abortion in Florida. Since the end of Roe, ballot measures supporting abortion rights have led to big turnout and big success for the movement, even in red states. But none of those measures were on the ballot during a presidential election year when turnout is traditionally high already.

SUSAN MACMANUS: This is uncharted territory in terms of the real campaign strategy of a party being focused on drawing people to the polls through amendments and not the top of the ticket race. We've never seen that.

GONYEA: Susan MacManus is a longtime political scientist at the University of South Florida. MacManus says support for Amendment 4, the abortion initiative, to be at or close to the 60% required for it to pass. But she also stresses that Democrats cannot assume every vote for abortion rights will also be a vote for President Joe Biden.

MACMANUS: They could clearly be Biden voters. They could be Trump voters. They could be RFK voters, Jill Stein or none of the above, any of those. It's not necessarily cohesive from a partisan or a candidate perspective.

GONYEA: Jennifer Griffith, the chair of the Pinellas County Democratic Party, is quick to say Democrats are taking a multipronged approach. She says they are not counting on abortion as their only motivator.

JENNIFER GRIFFITH: It definitely carries weight. But on the things that people feel in their pocketbook, daily, I think that carries a bigger - even bigger punch. When you open the door, what's the biggest issue to you? Wow. Affordability is almost always number one, the first thing that they're going to talk about.

GONYEA: And Adam Ross, the chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, agrees that prices are the top issue on voters' minds. And he says the GOP has the clear edge.

ADAM ROSS: You know, the famous line in the '92 election is the economy's stupid. Well, now I say all the time it's affordability's stupid. Everybody's having trouble. Everything's more expensive at the grocery store. So that's what we focus on because, I think, historically, Republican administrations, the economy is always better, things are cheaper.

GONYEA: Inflation does continue to be a challenge for Democrats. Angel Cruz, a retired truck driver from Pinellas Park, says he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and for Joe Biden in 2020. But this time around...

ANGEL CRUZ: Well, I don't know. You know, I'm kind of not decided yet. But, you know, I'm thinking when Trump was doing a lot better when he was a president, you know, the economy and everything was better.

GONYEA: Democratic Party chair Griffith argues that Democrats can compete on these economic issues. She blames the Republican-controlled state government for failing to act on high prices and rising insurance costs across Florida. And Democrats like Griffith see potential in another ballot initiative that could boost turnout - one to legalize recreational marijuana.

GRIFFITH: I watch people's eyes when I tell them - just casually - let's say a server at a restaurant or, you know, an old friend who's like, I'm not political. I tell them both, and they're like, oh, maybe I do need to get that registration so I can vote. So it's actually a draw.

GONYEA: Meanwhile, Republican chairman Ross boasts of a significant and growing GOP voter registration lead in the state, and he points to major wins for the party in the governor's race, Statehouse and congressional races in the 2022 midterms. When we spoke, it was clear he is confident heading into November.

ROSS: So Democrats think they have a chance because of abortion, because of Trump's legal troubles, to flip Florida back blue (laughter).

GONYEA: No, is that absolutely not never going to happen?

One big wild card for Republicans, though, is the effect of Trump's recent felony convictions.

APRIL TAYLOR: You can't even join the Army if you're a felon. But you're a felon, you can run the country. I think that's a little contradicting to me.

GONYEA: That's 48-year-old April Taylor, a voter from Tampa. She works with adults with disabilities. She says her mind is already made up.

TAYLOR: Biden all the way.

GONYEA: Biden all the way?

TAYLOR: All the way.

GONYEA: We also met Sherry Kent at Conservative Grounds, a Trump-themed coffee shop in the town of Largo. She was wearing a T-shirt that read...

SHERRY KENT: I'm voting for the convicted felon.

GONYEA: Kent has no qualms about Trump's legal troubles.

KENT: It's all a scam, and it's going to be appealed, and it will probably end up in the Supreme Court.

GONYEA: Political scientist Susan MacManus says Democrats have a steep hill to climb. She says they can't afford to lose support among Black, Latino and young voters, where polls show their grip may be softening a bit. But she adds...

MACMANUS: You can never say never in politics these days, especially when it comes to Florida. Anything is possible.

And that's what Democrats are banking on as they try to stop a rightward shift more than a decade in the making.

