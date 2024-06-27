Digital Media Center
Listen to the CNN presidential debate simulcast on NPR

Published June 27, 2024 at 6:58 PM CDT
NPR

For CNN presidential debate updates, context and analysis, follow NPR's liveblog.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage later tonight in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

You can tune into the 90-minute CNN presidential debate tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN or simulcast on NPR. Stream it — and NPR analysis following the debate — by clicking the play button above, on many public radio stations or listen on the NPR app.

Copyright 2024 NPR

