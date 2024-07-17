Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is off the air and WUAL is broadcasting on limited power. Engineers are aware and working on a solution.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Watch NPR's live special coverage of the RNC tonight

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 17, 2024 at 8:02 PM CDT

Updated July 17, 2024 at 15:45 PM ET

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee and NPR will provide special coverage of the RNC Monday through Thursday.

Tap on the video above starting at 9 p.m. ET to watch NPR's live in-studio coverage with hosts and correspondents as the speeches in Milwaukee unfold. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

Loading...

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Politics & Government NPR News
Heidi Glenn
See stories by Heidi Glenn
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate