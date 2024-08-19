Digital Media Center
Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance on the first night of the DNC

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published August 19, 2024 at 8:45 PM CDT
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Kamala Harris took the stage for a surprise appearance at the first night of the DNC.

Harris addressed the crowd and the raucous applause saying she wanted to kick off the convention by paying tribute to President Biden.

She thanked him for his "historic leadership" and his lifelong service to the country.

"We are forever grateful to you," she said.

The crowd roared with excitement, chanting, "When we fight, we win," in response to Harris.

Watch her full remarks:

Jaclyn Diaz
Jaclyn Diaz is a reporter on Newshub.
