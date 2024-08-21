Doug Emhoff's ex-wife helped produce the video bio of him that played at the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Kerstin Emhoff, Doug Emhoff's first wife with whom he shares two children, is at the Democratic National Convention supporting her ex-husband and Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the DNC's second night of festivities, Cole Emhoff introduced his father with a touching video about the second gentleman's life, family and relationship with Harris. Kerstin Emhoff shared on social media that she and her production company, Ventureland, helped produce the video.

This is my Dad, Doug. A film by Cole Emhoff, produced by me, and @Venture_land ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yo5HVEdso9 — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) August 21, 2024

She's been spotted each night of the DNC so far, standing alongside her kids and the Emhoff family cheering for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The two Emhoff children, Cole and Ella, are extremely close with Harris, whom they call "Momala."

Harris has previously written about their blended family and being close with Kerstin Emhoff. She wrote in Elle last month, "Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional."

