Federal ethics official sues after purported Trump firing

By NPR Washington Desk
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:43 AM CST
President Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday.
Roberto Schmidt
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

The head of the independent federal Office of Special Counsel has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was illegally fired by President Trump.

The agency enforces ethics laws and protects federal whistleblowers.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Washington, D.C., federal court, the official, Hampton Dellinger, says he received a termination email on Friday night. 

Dellinger was nominated by former President Joe Biden, and, the lawsuit states, he "is entitled to continue to serve as Special Counsel for the remainder of his five-year term and may be removed by the President 'only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.'"

A request for comment from the White House has not yet yielded a response.

The lawsuit was first reported by Politico. It's the latest instance of a controversial purported firing by Trump, such as a Democratic member of the Federal Election Commission.

Tags
Politics & Government NPR NewsNPR National News
NPR Washington Desk
