Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Why didn't Biden aides sound alarms over his cognitive decline? The social cost of speaking out

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2025 at 10:41 AM CDT

While congressional Republicans are hammering out a spending bill, Democrats are warring over a bombshell book that alleges aides around President Biden covered up his cognitive decline.

Why didn’t more people in the White House go public with their concerns? There are many answers to that question. But one of them may be explained by the high social cost of speaking out.

Amy Edmondson of Harvard Business School has studied the phenomenon and joins us to explain.

Here & Now Newsroom
