Harvard student body co-president on Trump's effort to ban international students

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

A federal judge has blocked a White House effort to ban Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. More than a quarter of the university’s students come from outside the U.S.

We check in on the escalating war between Harvard and the Trump administration with Abdullah Shahid Sial, a rising junior from Pakistan who serves as Harvard’s student body co-president.

