Trump to focus immigration arrests in Democratic-led cities

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT
Protesters wave flags against California Highway Patrol officers with ready batons blocking a freeway overpass during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Richard Vogel/AP)
/
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez about President Trump’s call for immigration agents to “do all in their power” to arrest immigrants living without legal status in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The move comes days after his administration took steps to limit immigration arrests at farms, hotels and restaurants after pushback from industry leaders concerned about losing their workforce.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
