Trump to rescind rule that protects some federal lands from roads, logging

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it wants to do away with a Clinton-era regulation known as the Roadless Rule, which put protections on huge swaths of federal land across the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mary Erickson, retired supervisor of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana, about the future of logging and road building on federal lands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

