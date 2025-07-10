Digital Media Center
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariff.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says his country will match any tariffs imposed on Brazil by President Trump. Trump threatened a 50% levy on Brazilian imports on Wednesday night, saying the country’s treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro — over charges of election interference — is wrong and the reason for the import tax threat.

For reaction from Brazil, host Asma Khalid speaks to NPR’s correspondent in Rio de Janeiro, Carrie Kahn.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

