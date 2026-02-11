Analilia Mejia declares victory in N.J. primary and credits progressive platform

Analilia Mejia, former political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, declared victory in a closely watched Democratic primary special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. She credits her success to addressing national issues with New Jerseyans.

"While my race was very much local — I was knocking on doors, I was making phone calls, I was at train stations — the discussions we were having were both local and national," Mejia told Morning Edition

Last Thursday, Mejia led by a narrow margin as polls closed in the district, and former congressman Tom Malinowski conceded earlier this week. Some mail-in ballots are still being counted, and the Associated Press has not yet made a call in the race.

The crowded special primary race — one of the first elections in a year filled with midterm races — attracted national interest, as Democrats are trying to figure out the best way to win over voters and speak to their dissatisfaction with President Trump's second-term.

"There is a national movement happening in our country," Mejia said. "The American people can see that there is a democratic backslide. The American people can feel that our economy is leaving us behind. The American people also feel like our traditional politicians' response feels anemic — feels like we're not actually being heard."

Mejia concluded that the conversations she had with voters felt "live" for people, who want to hold elected officials accountable.

NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Mejia about the success of her campaign running as an outsider.

