The controversial history of presidential pardons

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST

It’s no secret that President Trump has made liberal use of his pardon power during his time as president of the United States. But his generous usage of this presidential power to offer clemency to his supporters has led to some Americans viewing this power as a reward for loyalists.

Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University, tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong how this line of thinking goes back to 1974, when then-President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
