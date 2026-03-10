Digital Media Center
How divided is the MAGA world on the war in Iran?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 10, 2026 at 10:43 AM CDT
A Trump supporter holds up a MAGA sign during a rally for Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, in Green Bay, Wis., April 2, 2024. (Mike Roemer/AP)
Mike Roemer/AP
A Trump supporter holds up a MAGA sign during a rally for Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, in Green Bay, Wis., April 2, 2024. (Mike Roemer/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Republican foreign policy and politics expert Colin Dueck about why many of President Trump’s Make America Great Again supporters back the war in Iran, despite some high-profile MAGA war critics.

Dueck is a professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and a nonresident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

