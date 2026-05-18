Trump pushes to oust Republicans who defy him

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with ABC News Washington bureau chief Rick Klein about expectations for primaries in six states tomorrow, and the prospects for Republicans who criticize President Trump and want to win re-election.

On Saturday, one prominent critic, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, lost his primary, and on Tuesday, another Republican Trump critic, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, will see if he can survive Trump’s wrath in what’s being called the most expensive primary race in the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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