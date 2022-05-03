© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

Here are the key primary election results from Ohio

Published May 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for statewide primaries in Ohio and Indiana.

The race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman has top billing, with former President Donald Trump seeking to get candidate J.D. Vance over the finish line in the GOP primary with a late endorsement.

In Ohio, polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET. You'll find primary results for key offices below. For complete Ohio election results, head to the state's website.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

