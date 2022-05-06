© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is preparing for 2 big transitions

By Ari Shapiro,
Jonas AdamsJustine Kenin
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT

The U.S. embassy is about to return to Kyiv, after evacuating to Poland early in the war. Also, President Biden has nominated a veteran diplomat to fill the post that has been vacant for three years.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015.
Jonas Adams
Justine Kenin
