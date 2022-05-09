© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is off the air. WHIL is at 10% power. Crews are working to restore both to full power.
Politics & Government

2 Republican incumbents face off in West Virginia's primary on Tuesday

By Dave Mistich
Published May 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT

West Virginia lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. That's set up a GOP primary between two members of Congress, one of whom who's got Trump's endorsement.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Politics & Government NPR National News
Dave Mistich
Originally from Washington, W.Va., Dave Mistich joined NPR part-time as an associate producer for the Newcast unit in September 2019 — after nearly a decade of filing stories for the network as a Member station reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In July 2021, he also joined the Newsdesk as a part-time reporter.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate