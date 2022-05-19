© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

The Senate has approved roughly $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

By Kelsey Snell
Published May 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT

The Senate approved about $40 billion in aid to Ukraine in a largely bipartisan vote. The House has already passed the bill, and it now goes to President Biden to sign.

Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
