© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
Politics & Government

Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey faces primary challengers. And Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate