© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Here are the key primary election results from California

Published June 7, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT

Seven states hold primaries Tuesday: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

In California, there are a number of competitive U.S. House races. Of note: In California, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, are placed on the same primary ballot, and the top two advance to the general election in November.

Polls in California close at 8 p.m. local time, 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate