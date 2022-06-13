© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is off the air. Thank you for your patience while we work to get it back.
Politics & Government

The 2nd hearing from the Jan. 6 committee will focus on Trump's election lies

By Susan Davis
Published June 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT

The House Jan. 6 committee is holding its second hearing after a brief delay this morning when a key witness pulled out of his appearance.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Politics & Government
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate