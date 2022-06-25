© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.
Politics & Government

Biden meets with G7 to talk about Ukraine, inflation, food insecurity, climate change

By Rob Schmitz
Published June 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT

President Biden is headed to Germany for a meeting of the G7 with leaders of the wealthiest countries. At the top of their agenda is the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month.

Politics & Government NPR World News
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
