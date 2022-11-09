With Democrats' win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

Updated November 11, 2022 at 11:25 PM ET

Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press.

The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona's largest.

All eyes are now on Nevada, where some 50,000 votes remain to be counted. New batches Friday in Nevada have shrunk Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto has a path to a lead. With about 38,000 votes left to count in Clark County, if Cortez Masto can break even in Washoe, where Reno is, Cortez Masto could wind up some 700 votes ahead. But that would be exceptionally close, and there is a lot of vote counting to go. Clark County also could take a few days still to finish counting, because included in that 38,000 total are about 15,000 provisional ballots that need to be counted as well.

If Democrats can pull off both Nevada and Arizona, they would retain control of the Senate without needing to win Georgia, which is officially headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Control of the House is still also unknown. Several races in the West were called Friday, and so far, Democrats have mostly swept. The Associated Press, which makes the calls NPR reports, called all three competitive House races in Nevada, for Democrats, for example. Those were seats Republicans had hoped to flip.

At this point, Republicans are still on a path to a slim majority, anywhere from 1 to 7 seats. But there are still millions of votes to count in California, so final numbers likely won't be known for days at least. Remarkably, Democrats do have a longshot chance at retaining control, but they would need some races where Republicans are currently leading to shift in their favor for that to happen.

Here's where things stand, by the numbers (as of Friday, 11:24 p.m. ET):

The Senate: Republicans 49, Democrats 47, Independents 2, Uncalled 2

(The two independents caucus with the Democrats.)

Democrats are +2 with their flips of the Pennsylvania and Arizona Senate races. That means Democrats need to win just one of Nevada or Georgia, Republicans need to win both.

What's left

Arizona: The AP this evening has called the race for Kelly (D), as Kelly's lead expanded with the latest batch out of Maricopa County.

Nevada: The margin continues to close here. Adam Laxalt (R) leads incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D) by less than 2,000 votes, with 93% of the vote in. We are expecting more results through the evening, so watch this space. We may not know the final result for days, though, because Nevada is accepting mail-in votes postmarked by Election Day and received up to Saturday at 5 p.m. local time — and voters also have a couple of days to "cure" ballots, if needed. State law allows, for example, if a mail ballot is opened and someone's signature isn't there or doesn't appear to match, that voter would be contacted to correct it.

Alaska: This has been added to the Republican total even though the race is not settled yet, because both leading candidates are Republicans, so this will stay in GOP hands. The question is at this point: which Republican. Incumbent Lisa Murkowski (R) trails Kelly Tshibaka (R) by less than 2 percentage points, or just under 3,000 votes, with 80% in. If neither candidate gets above 50%, this goes to a ranked-choice re-tabulation Nov. 23. Murkowski would likely be favored to win that.

Georgia: Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker (R) are headed to a runoff because neither surpassed 50% on the ballot. Warnock missed the threshold by just under 23,000 votes.

The House: Republicans 211, Democrats 201, Uncalled 23

For control of the House, either party needs to reach 218 seats. Republicans need a net of 5 seats to take control. They are on track to do that, BUT likely only with a 1- to 7-seat majority at this point. We likely won't know the full margin though for days because there are still millions of ballots left to count in California.

Republicans need to win 7 more seats to get there, or 30% of the remaining uncalled seats.

Current net pickups: R+8. (They have flipped 14 competitive seats to Democrats' 6, according to the Associated Press.)

Where they're winning: Republicans currently have flipped (14) or are winning (3) in 17 seats. Democrats have flipped (6) or are winning (3) in nine seats — for R+8.

Estimated Republican pick up: 6 to 12 seats. That would give Republicans just a 1- to 7-seat majority.

What's left: Of the 23 uncalled races, there remain 14 competitive ones we are monitoring where the party that holds the seat is currently leading. Several are within 2 points, so things could change. If they do, we will update the estimate.

Notable: One of those races with a razor-thin margin is Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat. She had been trailing, but is now up by 1,100 votes, and the race appears to be trending in her direction.

NOTE: Please keep in mind that these numbers are fluid and will change as votes continue to roll in. See the latest results here.

