Politics & Government

Morning news brief

By Matt Martinez,
Leila Fadel
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST

Ukraine's president will meet President Biden at the White House. A House committee approves the release of Donald Trump's taxes. The Taliban bans women in Afghanistan from attending universities.

Politics & Government
