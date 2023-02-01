Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

DOJ is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document search

By Washington desk
Published February 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

The Justice Department is searching President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement.

Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." He said he would have more information after the search was complete.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
Washington desk
