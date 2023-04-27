Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
Politics & Government

South Korean President Yoon serenades White House with an American rock classic

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Justine Kenin
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT

South Korean President Yoon serenaded a crowd at the White House with his rendition of Don McLean's classic American Pie.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
Politics & Government NPR World NewsNPR National News
Kat Lonsdorf
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate