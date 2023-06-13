Photos: Donald Trump's federal arraignment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded 'not guilty' to 37 felony charges during a Miami federal court appearance. Trump is facing charges including obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of defense information.
Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Trump's loyalists gathered to rally in support of the former president.
Trump left Miami after his court appearance. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with federal crimes
Here is what today looked like.
