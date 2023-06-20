WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue. APR will be working on stream maintenance between 2:00 and 3:00 PM today. Outage time will be minimized. Broadcast signals should not be interrupted.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Margaret Barthel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.