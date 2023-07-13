Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR will experience outages while antenna crews are installing new equipment on the shared antenna tower. Thank you for your patience

Politics & Government

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT

GOP lawmakers want to amend the defense authorization bill. Guatemala's presidential election faces more chaos. Social media newcomer Threads seeks to downgrade news and politics on its platform.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Politics & Government
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate