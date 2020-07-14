18-year-old charged in slaying of Alabama sheriff seeks bond

Credit Associated Press

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The attorneys for an 18-year-old charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff are requesting his release on bond as court proceedings remain delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Montgomery Advertiser reports lawyers for William Chase Johnson filed a motion last week to free Johnson from the Elmore County Jail, where he's been held since November on allegations he fatally shot Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr. at a Hayneville gas station.

News outlets report court proceedings have been on hold because of the pandemic and July's grand jury session was canceled, so jurors have yet to take up the case. 

