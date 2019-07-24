2 workers dead after trench collapses near Birmingham

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Two men working in a suburban neighborhood near Birmingham were killed when a trench collapsed around them.

Fire officials in Hoover say the workers were about 7 feet deep in a trench when the walls caved in Tuesday afternoon. The men worked for a company that specializes in drainage problems.

Crews using shovels found their bodies after digging for more than two hours. Authorities haven't released the names of the men.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the deaths.