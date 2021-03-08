3 Alabama professors on leave over insensitive photos

Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave after racially insensitive Halloween photos have surfaced.

The school's president Tony Waldrop made the announcement on Friday and said that an independent investigation will conducted by formal federal prosecutor Suntrease Williams-Maynard.

The pictures are reportedly from a campus party in 2014 when then-Dean of the Mitchell College of Business and current finance professor Bob Wood was dressed in a Confederate soldier's uniform, and professors Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy posed with a whip and noose.

Wood and Sharland have apologized but students continue to call for the professors' terminations.