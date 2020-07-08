3 charged in killing of boy inside Alabama shopping mall

By 3 hours ago

 

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Three people are now charged in the killing of an 8-year-old boy who was shot to death inside Alabama's largest shopping mall. 

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover on Tuesday announced capital murder charges against two 19-year-olds, King Gary Williams and Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. They're charged in the killing last Friday of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. Another man was charged on Sunday.

Police say the boy was caught in the crossfire of a shootout that began inside the Riverchase Galleria mall. The child was waiting with his family to go inside a store to buy new outfits for July 4. Three other people were wounded.

