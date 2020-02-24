4 Alabama inmates hospitalized after overdose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff's office says four county jail inmates were hospitalized over the weekend after overdosing on a “synthetic substance” that was sent to them through the mail.

A Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman said the Madison County Jail inmates were taken to the hospital Saturday night. News outlets reported that two of them were transported in serious condition and the other two were in non-life threatening condition.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the inmates “intentionally ingested” the substance, which had been sent to them through the inmate mail system. Toxicology tests are being performed to identify the substance.