$75,000 gift to help UAB center aid Black Belt in pandemic

By

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has received a $75,000 donation to help diminish the effects of COVID-19 and cancer in Alabama’s Black Belt. 

AL.com reports that the gift from the Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation will go toward the cancer center’s Office of Community Outreach and Engagement. It will fund cancer prevention and awareness activities. That includes education to help people better care for themselves and manage stress and anxiety during the pandemic.

Called the “Black Belt” because of the color of its soil, the area also has a largely African American population.

