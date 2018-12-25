8-Year-Old Migrant Boy Dies In Government Custody In New Mexico Hospital

An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala has died in government custody, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.

The boy died shortly after midnight on Tuesday, at a hospital in Alamogordo, N.M. He is the second child this month to die in CBP custody after being apprehended by the agency.

The child was initially sent to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center with his father during the day on Monday, according to a statement from CBP.

Hospital staff diagnosed the boy with a common cold and a fever, and released him in the mid-afternoon with prescriptions for antibiotics and Ibuprofen.

He was transferred back to the hospital later that evening, after he began vomiting, and he died hours later.

CBP says it does not know the cause of the child's death.

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died of dehydration and septic shock while in government custody earlier this month. She had been apprehended in New Mexico after crossing the southern border into the U.S. illegally with her father.

