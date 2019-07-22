Abbeville hopes to dismiss police chief's lawsuit

(ABBEVILLE, AL)-- An Alabama city is being sued by its police chief, and wants the lawsuit dismissed. The Dothan Eagle reports Abbeville police Chief Noel Vanlandingham has until September 3 to respond to the city's motion for dismissal. Vanlandingham sued the city council last month, saying his First Amendment rights had been violated.

The city council and Mayor Billy Helms ruled in May to suspend Vanlandingham on the grounds that his comments in an audio recording posted online went directly against an order to get along with the sheriff.

The city's dismissal motion cites an overriding public interest in a harmonious relationship between the police department and sheriff's office.