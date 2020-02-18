About 300 birds killed in Alabama's sandhill crane season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials estimate that about 300 sandhill cranes were killed during Alabama's first hunting season for the birds in 103 years.

A news release from the state conservation agency says about 400 people bought permits to hunt the large birds. Not everyone with a permit got a bird. But migratory game bird coordinator Seth Maddox says the final numbers will probably be in line with other states that have hunting seasons.

The state says it last allowed sandhill crane hunting in 1916 after hunting nearly wiped out the species. A ban allowed the bird's populations to recover enough to allow a hunting season.