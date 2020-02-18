About 300 birds killed in Alabama's sandhill crane season

By 1 minute ago

Credit PIxabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials estimate that about 300 sandhill cranes were killed during Alabama's first hunting season for the birds in 103 years.

A news release from the state conservation agency says about 400 people bought permits to hunt the large birds. Not everyone with a permit got a bird. But migratory game bird coordinator Seth Maddox says the final numbers will probably be in line with other states that have hunting seasons.

The state says it last allowed sandhill crane hunting in 1916 after hunting nearly wiped out the species. A ban allowed the bird's populations to recover enough to allow a hunting season.

Tags: 
sandhill crane
Seth Maddox
Alabama hunting

Related Content

Alabama reopens Sandhill Crane hunting

By Jan 16, 2020
Sandhill Cranes
PIxabay

Hunters in Alabama may now hunt the Sandhill Crane once again. 