ADPH holds online contest to encourage vaccinations before school year starts

By 16 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

Users of the social media platform TikTok are invited to share COVID-19 vaccine content for a chance to rake in some prize money.

Today is the last day for Alabamians ages 13 through 29 to explain in video-form why they got vaccinated.

The contest from the Alabama Department of Public Health is meant to encourage vaccination before the beginning of the school year.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said she thinks young people have a lot they want to say.

“Many persons have wanted to share their personal story as a way to reach persons and help understand and see that we must get this pandemic behind us,” Landers said. “And that vaccine is the best way for us to get this behind us and to try to stem the tide of the emerging delta variant.”

Landers said TikTok was chosen over digital platforms like Facebook and Instagram as a way to engage with a younger audience.

“This was determined to be a platform that seemed to be due to the, I guess, you might say, the brief nature of this and the creative nature of this, and the fact that this has really picked up among young users would just be a really good platform,” she said.

All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares). 

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.

More from ADPH here.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

