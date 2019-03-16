African-American Woman Who Took Over The Democrat-Reporter Steps Down

By & 16 hours ago

An African-American woman who took over the helm of a small-town Alabama newspaper that recently called for the Ku Klux Klan to "ride again" has stepped down after a few weeks, citing interference from the newspaper's owner.  

Elecia R. Dexter

Elecia R. Dexter told The New York Times on Friday that she stepped down because of continuing interference from the newspaper's owner who had published the KKK editorial. Dexter said she wanted to maintain her "integrity and well-being."

"I would have liked it to turn out a different way, but it didn't," Dexter, 46, told the newspaper. "This is a hard one because it's sad — so much good could have come out of this."

Dexter last month replaced Goodloe Sutton as editor and publisher of the Democrat-Reporter of Linden. Dexter took over after a firestorm erupted when Sutton wrote and published an editorial that began: "Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again." The editorial said Democrats and "Democrats in the Republican Party" are plotting to raise taxes, so the Klan should raid their communities.

It was one of many incendiary and racially insensitive editorials published by the paper.

Dexter's appointment was heralded as a positive in the small Alabama town. She said she hoped her appointment would let the community know "this is everybody's paper."

But Dexter told the Times that Sutton, who had retained ownership of the paper, had continually interfered in operations.

Sutton did not respond to the Times' requests for comment Friday.

The paper dates to 1879 and its editorials are consistently conservative and often critical of Democrats. The use of "Democrat" in its name reflects back to the period when nearly all white conservatives in the South were Democrats.

Tags: 
Elecia R. Dexter
Democrat Reporter
Linden Alabama
Goodloe Sutton
KKK Editorial
Ku Klux Klan

Related Content

Black woman replacing editor who endorsed KKK

By Feb 22, 2019
Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A white Alabama newspaper editor who advocated for the revival of the Ku Klux Klan is turning over control of the small weekly to a black woman.

The Democrat-Reporter of Linden, Alabama, announced Friday that Elecia R. Dexter will take over as publisher and editor from Goodloe Sutton, who has run the 140-year-old paper since the 1960s.

Dexter, 46, told The Associated Press that Sutton will retain ownership of the newspaper, which has a circulation of about 3,000, "but I will handle everything else."

Newspaper Editor Calls for KKK Resurgence

By & Feb 19, 2019
KKK cross burning
Jim Wallace / Courtesy Lonnie Bunch

A small Alabama newspaper is advocating for the resurgence of America's most feared white supremacist terrorist organization, the Ku Klux Klan.

An editorial published last week by The Democrat-Reporter of Linden, Alabama, begins with the line: "Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again."

The editorial says Democrats and "Democrats in the Republican Party" are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama, so the Klan should raid the "gated communities" where they live.