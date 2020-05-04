After record year, Alabama tourism revenues expected to fall

By 55 minutes ago

 

Credit Alabama Tourism Dept

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is expected to end years of record growth in Alabama's tourism revenues. 

The Alabama Tourism Department says 28 million visitors spent nearly $17 billion in the state in 2019. It was the third straight year that travel spending grew by more than $1 billion in the state.

But state tourism director Lee Sentell says that streak will likely end because people are reducing travel during the pandemic. He says revenues this year could likely decline to as low as $14 billion.

The beaches of Baldwin County were the state's top moneymaker for tourism last year, but the coast is just now reopening after being shut down for weeks.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Alabama tourism
Alabama Tourism Department
Lee Sentell
Baldwin County

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

May 4

10:45 a.m. 7,898 cases, 1,048 hospitalizations, 292 deaths confirmed in Alabama

May 1

6:15 p.m. 7,294 cases, 1,019 hospitalizations, 289 deaths

Lawsuit challenges Alabama voting rules during pandemic

Beaches, retail stores open in Alabama

Alabama's virus numbers rise as stores, other venues open

By 1 hour ago
APR's Guy Busby

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases have continued to rise as some cities eased the restrictions that had been in place since the global crisis began. 

As of Saturday evening, more than 7,600 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the state according to state health data. Alabama’s death toll from the virus was at least 288.

Baldwin County braces for "spring break now, Coronavirus later"

By APR Gulf coast reporter Guy Busby Mar 19, 2020

An APR News Feature

EDITOR'S NOTE-- Governor Kay Ivey is ordering all Alabama beaches closed at 5 pm. today. This follows action by The City of Gulf Shores to close its beaches at 7 am tomorrow (Friday) until April 6th. Pat D