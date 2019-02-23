AL Beach Towns Vow Crackdown on Unruly Spring Breakers

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — City leaders in Alabama beach towns are vowing to crack down on drunken and disorderly beach-goers.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have long sought to bill themselves as family friendly spring break destinations, Al.com reported.

In Orange Beach, Mayor Tony Kinnon warns that people who visit his town for spring break must behave or "you're going to jail."

"If you are looking for a party town, the city of Orange Beach is not it," Orange Beach said in an advisory. "The Orange Beach Police Department will utilize all available resources at our disposal to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors."

Orange Beach will use undercover officers and other resources to maintain order during the spring break season, Kinnon said. It's an effort to combat increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use that the city typically sees during the spring break season, officials said.

In Gulf Shores, there will be a seasonal alcohol ban on public beaches. It will run from March 2 through April 28.

"We're anticipating a little bit of an elongated spring break this year," said Grant Brown, Gulf Shores' director of recreation and cultural affairs. The schedules of various schools this year will mean that spring break activity will be more spread out, he said.

Warnings such as those issued by Orange Beach and Gulf Shores don't stop at the Alabama-Florida line.

In Florida, the Santa Rosa Island Authority, which oversees Pensacola Beach, has distributed a flier stressing the importance of mutual respect among beach visitors.

"Adult beverages are allowed on the beach. Glass containers, underage drinking and public drunkenness are not," it states. "Illegal drugs and driving under the influence will not be tolerated. Laws and ordinances will be strictly enforced, for everyone's safety."