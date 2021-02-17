Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit

The state of Alabama is asking for a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department about prison conditions to be dismissed. The suit, filed in December, claims the state is failing to protect prisoners from inmate violence and excessive force from prison staff.

An attorney for Alabama argued in a court filing on Monday that the suit makes sweeping generalizations based on isolated examples of state prison conditions. The state also argued that examples of violence cited in the case do not rise to the level of a constitutional violation.

Alabama is already addressing staffing problems brought up by another lawsuit.