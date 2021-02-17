Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

The state of Alabama is asking for a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department about prison conditions to be dismissed. The suit, filed in December, claims the state is failing to protect prisoners from inmate violence and excessive force from prison staff. 

An attorney for Alabama argued in a court filing on Monday that the suit makes sweeping generalizations based on isolated examples of state prison conditions. The state also argued that examples of violence cited in the case do not rise to the level of a constitutional violation.

Alabama is already addressing staffing problems brought up by another lawsuit. 

Tags: 
Alabama prisons
prison violence
inmate assault
U.S. Justice Department

Related Content

FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured

By Caroline Vincent Feb 10, 2021
Donaldson dorm

 

The FBI is helping to investigate an altercation between officers and inmates that left several hospitalized.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the incident occurred Jan. 30 at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, and that two officers and two inmates were sent to the hospital as a result. Inmates Robert Council and Ephan Moore were sent for their injuries and the officers suffered stab wounds.

Alabama governor leases CoreCivic prisons in $3 billion plan

By Caroline Vincent Feb 1, 2021
Alabama prisoners

 

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a lease for two new mega-prisons with a private prison company.

CoreCivic is one of the largest private prison companies in the country and agreed to build two new prisons. A third is planned for a total cost of $3 billion. The first two will house 7,000 inmates.

Report ranks Alabama prisons number four in the nation for COVID-19 deaths

By Dec 12, 2020
istockphoto

Alabama has one of the highest rates of inmate deaths from COVID-19.

Forty-three inmates and two staff members have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Figures compiled by The Associated Press and the Marshall Project rank Alabama prisons fourth in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates.